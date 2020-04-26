Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Neighbourhood clinics

It will be advisable for the Telangana government to open dispensaries in every residential colony to enable the sick to avail consultations instead of rushing to designated big ones like Gandhi Hospital. People are confused when they have fever, cough or cold not knowing whether it is ordinary fever or COVID-19 related. Government doctors can check the patients at clinics and forward only suspected cases to big hospitals and treat others as out-patients. It is also time for the Centre and States to totally abolish GST on all food items, medicines, petrol, cooking gas and items of daily use.

B. Rajendra Prasad,

Ramakrishnapuram

Bad roads

The continued bad state of Gough Road and the road leading to Yapral from Ammaguda is disappointing. Lakhs of commuters are enduring potholes and back wrenching rides in endless anticipation of repairs, which remain elusive for nearly two years now. Why Secunderabad and particularly this part of the city is always ignored is indeed baffling. Will authorities make use of this lockdown to carry out repairs?

R.G.C. Sekhar,

Yapral

Damaged park

This is to bring to your kind notice that the condition of the Langar Houz Park/Huda Park/MCH Park adjoining to Fathe Darwaza in Golconda is in a sorry state. The available playing equipment (slides and swings) are damaged and causing injury to children. There is not a single dustbin in the park, resulting in indiscriminate littering.

The condition of washrooms is pathetic with broken doors and unhygienic conditions.

The fountain is dysfunctional and filled with garbage.

Visitors from surrounding areas such as Chota Bazar, Bada Bazar, Prashanth Nagar and Ahmed Colony are disappointed over the condition of the park.

Syed Naimathullah Faiyaz,

Langar Houz

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns.

They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)