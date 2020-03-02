Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

02 March 2020 00:36 IST

Dirt spills on roads

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board removes large deposits of silt, sand, gravel, and solid waste from manholes. However, the removed dirt is dumped just beside the manholes on the roads leading to foul smell, health hazards and also causes inconvenience to road users. The dirt spreads around due to vehicle movement and re-enters the manholes! It is better to make composting pits for such silt and turn it into manure.



Traffic police needed

A traffic police official is urgently required at the three-way junction of Padmaraonagar, Warasiguda and Parsigutta to regulate vehicular movement. Every day, during the peak hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the junction witnesses heavy traffic jams that waste time, energy, fuel and money of vehicle users.



Flyover repaired

The Tarnaka-Lalaguda flyover, which was blocked half-way for almost six months, has finally been repaired after my letter was published in these columns on January 27. The flyover has been opened fully to traffic. Thanks to GHMC and The Hindu for the action.



