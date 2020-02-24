Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Garbage all around

The condition of Old City in terms of waste management is pathetic with heaps of garbage dumped on road sides, open spaces and corners. This is mainly due to non-segregation of waste at source, lack of door-to-door collection and zero awareness on generating less waste. The garbage problem is rampant in Darulshifa, Chowni and Wahed Nagar areas.

Syed Naimathullah Faiyaz,

Hyderabad

Maintain parks

It is good that GHMC is coming up with many new parks and facilities, but the enthusiasm that the authorities show at the time of opening fades when it comes to maintenance. Many old parks like Indira Park, Vengal Rao Park at Banjara Hills and NTR Gardens at Tank Bund use to have pedal boating facility but later it was abandoned and the water either dried up or raised a stink. Junctions as in Barkatpura used to have fountains with lights but lack of maintenance have put an end to them as also greenery in most parks. GHMC must focus on maintenance of the existing facilities and then think of opening new ones.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

Cover drain

After my grievance was published in these columns, the drain was cleaned but it continues to be kept open in front of Rukmini Landmark, Plot No.54 & 55 of Nayakranthi Nagar, Kapra. Stagnant water in the drain is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and garbage is also dumped into it.

I request the municipal authorities to clear and cover the drain left open at some pockets.

M.K. Nalinakshan,

Nayakranthinagar

