Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Garbage dump

I had lodged a complaint through GHMC portal about dumping of garbage and other waste at the open plot no. 90 adjacent to Daffodils Apartment located at plot no.89 on Road No. 2, Nethaji Nagar, more than once. I also highlighted the problem through this column, but no action was taken. Now all of a sudden, the municipal authorities have placed a garbage bin at the open plot bang in the middle of our apartment and another house. I request them to immediately remove it as it would create health hazard for residents of the colony.

N. Nagarajan,

Kapra

Escalator, please

Travelling by metro rail is convenient with escalators provided at almost all the stations in convenient places. However, I wish to highlight an exception. The escalator at Parade Grounds station is not convenient to most passengers. To use it, one has to cross the heavy traffic bound road at Judges Quarters/ YMCA junction. It is difficult for senior citizens like me as well as for women and children to climb so many steps of the nearby staircase, so an escalator here will be of great help.

M.V.H. Rao,

Alwal

