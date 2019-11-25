Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Open the crossroads

As the Tarnaka flyover is fully functioning and the metro rail work is completed, it is better that the Tarnaka crossroad, which is blocked by traffic police, can be opened beneath the flyover as vehicle users are put to lot of hardship in taking a long ‘U’ turn, leading to wastage of fuel and time. Currently, for one trip, vehicle users have to cover nearly 4km. I urge the traffic police to do the needful and make it comfortable for commuters.

T.Kailash Aditya,

Barkatpura

Illegal connections

Now the flood gates are opened for illegal, unauthorised drinking water connections by HMWS&SB to be regularised by offering heavy discounts in regularisation charges. Thus, unlawful practices and pilferage of precious piped water get rewarded by the schemes of Voluntary Disclosure Scheme. As against this, we, the residents of eight flats in an apartment of Panchavati Colony in Manikonda, are required to shell out ₹3.5 lakh to get a single water connection to our premises. In other words, law enforcing authorities are rewarding the dishonest and corrupt elements at the expense of law-abiding and honest rate-payers.

K. Seshagiri Row,

Manikonda

Road-crossing trouble

For the past many years, we have been experiencing difficulties in crossing the Nizampet road in the evening. There are no signals and not even one speed breaker on the entire road. At night, vehicles pass with highbeam headlights, and in between two-wheelers zoom past without headlights while wrong side driving of two-wheelers is very common. I request the traffic police to look into this.

K. Bhaskara Rao,

Nizampet

