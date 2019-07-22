Readers’ Mail - Hyderabad

Peril for pedestrians

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned that the traffic signal installed in front of Care Hospital on Banjara Hills Road No.1 to enable pedestrians to cross the road is non-functional. This is making it difficult for us to cross the road. I request that this signal be made operational for 30 seconds at every five-minute interval at the earliest.

A.M. Dayal,

Hyderabad

Unchecked auto-cracy

The culture and practice of going by fare meter is absent in this city as autorickshaw drivers continue to openly fleece customers. The meter box is more of a decoration item these days or is wilfully tampered with, right under the nose of traffic and road transport authorities. I urge the authorities concerned to act in this regard.

Sudhir V.,

East Marredpally

Pollution check

This is with reference to penalties being imposed by traffic police for pollution check. Most petrol stations do not have PUC units and those on the roadside are fleecing people. I request authorities to make it mandatory for PUC checking vans to display rates.

Kumar Shastri,

Moula Ali

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns. They can be sent to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our social media handles - tweet @HydConnect or post on www.facebook.com/ HydConnect)