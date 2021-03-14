Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad - The Hindu

14 March 2021 23:45 IST

Garbage-burning

I am a resident of Srinagar Colony, Ameerpet, and ever since the city was declared bin-free a month ago, there has been rampant burning of municipal solid waste all over by municipal workers. I have attached pictures to show how garbage collecting mini-trucks are dumping the waste to only burn it by the roadside. The exact location in the photograph is opposite Yellareddyguda SBI Bank Branch, in the graveyard area. Please make my voice heard through your esteemed columns.

Harsh Wordhan, Advertising Advertising

Srinagar Colony

Restore my name

I am exhausted meeting, submitting and resubmitting to the GHMC seeking deletion of my name in the property tax records - PTIN no. 1071005357. I pray to the Khairatabad circle municipal office authorities to pay attention and restore the owner’s name of Syed Mohammad Zubair Beyabani, PTIN no 1071006314 covering 10-3-835B & 10-3-835/C. I pray to the designated officer to look into the grievance bearing no. 200919513514 and rectify the defect.

Vaseema Ishrath,

V.N.Colony

Junction chaos

Bowenpally junction, joining the national highways to Nagpur and Mumbai, always faces acute traffic problem because of the volume of vehicular movement almost round the clock. Recently, there was absolute chaos when a bus got stuck while taking a steep turn. The junction urgently needs widening and drastic improvement. I appeal to the Secunderabad Cantonment, Traffic Police and the GHMC to work on it.

K. Ramakrishna,

Progressive Colony

Traffic signal

There is heavy rush at the Keshav Memorial crossroad below the Narayanaguda metro flyover between YMCA and Deepak theatre road as a good number of educational institutions are located. It has become accident-prone in the absence of any traffic signal. It is better that the traffic police installs a signal at the crossroads to prevent accidents.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura

(Readers are welcome to write to us about the civic issues in their respective areas to be highlighted in these columns. They can be sent, along with photos, to hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in. You can also post them on our Twitter handle @THHyderabad)