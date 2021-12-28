‘Read history to know Cong. contribution’

HYDERABAD

28 December 2021 23:19 IST

137th Foundation Day celebrations of party held at Gandhi Bhavan

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy said the BJP, TRS and other parties questioning the contribution of the Congress party in nation building were completely ignorant about India’s history.

“If they want to learn what the Congress party did for the country, they should read the history of India for the last 137 years,” he said, adding that the Congress’ vision has transformed India into a global leader on various fronts and an economic superpower.

Addressing the 137th Foundation Day celebrations of Congress at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday after hoisting the party flag, he exhorted the youth to support and join the Congress party to restore democracy in the country and revive the process of development. Former PCC presidents V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, and senior leaders including Bose Raju, T. Jagga Reddy and Madhu Yashki Goud, were present.

Advertising

Advertising