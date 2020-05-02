Reaching out to the hungry with a smile, food packets and water

As the migration of workers from southern India to the north continued, it was the citizens of the State who stepped in to help them. As the thousands of workers walked on the National Highway 44 through the day and night, people from Kompally, Medchal and Toopran began distributing food, water and fruits to the weary walkers.

“We reached this place late and could distribute only 250 food packets today. We still have about 80 food packets left. Yesterday, we distributed about 350 food packets by noon,” said Eranti Santosh, a real-estate businessman from Medchal. He and his two sons waited under the Outer Ring Road underpass passing on the food packets to families and individuals walking from Hyderabad to various places in the north. Mr. Santosh said they have been distributing food for the past four days in the same area. While some workers sat down to eat under the shade of the bridge, others picked the food packet and kept on walking.

“We got food here. It was very difficult there (in Chennai). Some days we got food, other days we didn’t. If we reached the main roads we were thrashed that’s why we are going home to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh,” said Tribhuvan, a painter, who started his journey from Roypettah in Chennai on Saturday. “From Chennai, our home town is 1,700 km. If we get a transport, we will hitch a ride otherwise we are prepared to walk,” said Tribhuvan.

“If we go home we will at least be guaranteed of food. Here it became a problem as we ran out of our rations,” said Shivraj, a marble layer, who was walking with his friends Vikas and Kairi Singh towards Morena in Madhya Pradesh, a distance of 1,300 km.

On a blustery hot day, the walkers had backpacks filled with clothes, bedsheets, a bottle of water and a cellphone. Some stopped to relax for a few minutes before beginning their walk again.

“We know the situation is bad. So we pooled money and are supplying food and water on the road. We distributed food right up to Dabilpur and Dandupally,” said J.D. Chinna, a mechanic from Kompally. He and his friends had pooled ₹8,000 to supply hot cooked food to the men and women walking home. “This is the least we can do,” said Mr. Chinna as their team rested by the roadside near Kandlakoya village.