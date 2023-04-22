Re-survey of Karimnagar-Hasanparthi new railway line ordered

April 22, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a re-survey of the 62-km Karimnagar-Hasanparthi new railway line.

The order was in response to a memorandum submitted to him by BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in this regard in New Delhi on Friday.

In the memorandum, Mr. Sanjay sought a railway station at the famous Komuravelli pilgrim centre in Siddipet district, according to a press release.

Request to examine DPR

In a separate memorandum, the BJP State chief urged Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to examine the detailed project report submitted by the Telangana government on the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.

Mr. Sanjay said in the memorandum, “The mistake committed by the BRS government in respect of sharing of Krishna waters agreeing for 299 tmc ft of water in the river proved a curse for people of south Telangana, depriving the project of waters ... Undo the injustice done to Telangana by the BRS regime.”