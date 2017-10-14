RDSO begins tests between Mettuguda and Begumpet

There was much excitement among the citizens traversing between Mettuguda to Begumpet in the last couple of days, with the (L&TMRH) conducting several tests to test the metro rail for safety, comfort, load and other aspects in association with the Railway Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Trial run

Trains were first run empty and later filled with sandbags to simulate the actual running condition.

It could run at full capacity of about 1000 passengers for a fully packed three-car train.

With the electric traction work getting regulatory sanction few days ago, the Indian Railways organisation will be checking minutely on different parameters.

These include movement at different speeds, braking, gradients, tilts and turns, efficiency of the power traction overhead, towing of trains during an emergency and so on, which will help L&TMRH obtain the speed certification from the agency.

Commercial operations

After 15-20 days of RDSO testing, the metro rail authorities can seek the permission of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to conduct their own safety test on some more trains.

Only after the CMRS gives its nod can the L&TMRH and the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) officials can begin commercial operations of the trains.

While this testing was for the nine kilometre-stretch from Mettuguda to Begumpet, necessary approvals for running commercial operations was obtained for Nagole to Mettuguda (8 km) and Miyapur to S.R. Nagar (12 km).

Safety tests for Begumpet to Ameerpet and S.R. Nagar to Ameerpet stretches will be done once the interchange station at Ameerpet is ready, informed metro rail officials.

Inauguration

The entire stretch from Nagole to Miyapur (30 km) spread across two of the three metro rail corridors under construction is to be thrown open to public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The inauguration is scheduled to be on November 28.