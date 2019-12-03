RBVRR College students introduced to Khadi spinning

The students of RBVRR Women’s College had a first-hand experience of Khadi spinning at a one-day workshop on ‘Khadi — Fabric of India’ at the college auditorium recently.

Chintakindi Mallesham, Padmashri awardee for his famed innovation, a weaving machine Lakshmi Asu dedicated to his mother Lakshmi was the chief guest. The machine reduced the physical strain of weavers to some extent. Sharing his experience in creating the Asu machine, after several trials and improvisations till he got the desired result, Mr. Mallesham advised the students to plan meticulously to achieve success in difficult tasks.

K. Mohan Rao, former State Director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission recalled that the objective behind the All India Spinners Association established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1925 and later the All India Village Industries Association in 1935 was to generate employment opportunities in India and as a social responsibility to make rural India self-reliant.

Mr. Rao lauded the flagship Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) that enabled several unemployed youth to establish village industries with funding of ₹ 12,000 crore of subsidy to entrepreneurs through the banks. The scheme would be the gateway to employment for young students in this competitive world deprived of white collar jobs after completing their education, he said.

Special invitee Konda Kavitha Reddy, an alumni of RBVRR Women’s College, demonstrated Khadi spinning to the enthusiastic participants. The workshop was the joint effort of RBVRR Women’s College Alumni and Parent-Teacher Associations.

Prof. K.K. Muthyam Reddy administered an oath motivating the participants to wear Khadi and handloom clothes twice a week to promote usage of Khadi and handloom.

K. Sarada,college principal later felicitated the guests along with Prof Muthyam Reddy, secretary cum correspondent of the college G. Sudharshan Reddy and vice-principal Achyutha Devi.