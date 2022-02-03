Razor blades removed from teen’s stomach

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 01:15 IST

OGH doctors perform endoscopy on girl who had accidentally swallowed blades

Doctors at the Osmania General Hospital removed four razor blades from the stomach of a 16-year-old girl who had accidentally swallowed it. There were no internal injuries.

Following endoscopy procedure, the blades were removed and she has started to take food.

The girl was admitted to the government hospital on January 29. Two blades had been broken in half, so there were four blade pieces in her stomach.

Advertising

Advertising

A medical gastroenterology team performed diagnostic tests to find out where the foreign particles were located. Then they performed X-ray and removed two blades using endoscopy on January 30. However, they found two more blades upon running the test again.

Those were finally removed a day later.

Head of the medical gastroenterology department, B. Ramesh said they removed the blades in a span of a few minutes.

“She did not suffer even a minor injury,” he said.