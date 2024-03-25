Razia Baig of Qadir Ali Baig Foundation passes away at 73

March 25, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Razia Baig, chairperson of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation and wife of the late Qadir Ali Baig, passed away on Sunday. She was 73. She co-founded Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation with her son Mohammad Ali Baig. Remembered for her husband’s ‘New Theatre Hyderabad’ adaptations, she also shared her love for Hyderabadi cuisine through newspaper columns. Surrounded by family and theatre luminaries, she left an indelible mark on the theatre fraternity. Her son Mohammad Ali Baig hailed her as a guiding light and mentor.

