Rayalaseema projects have KCR’s blessings: Revanth

Hyderabad

02 July 2021 00:00 IST

‘TS forced to implead after a ryot filed a case against AP’

Newly appointed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project of Andhra Pradesh had all the blessings of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

AP Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy was given a grand welcome into Pragathi Bhavan after he made a statement in the AP Assembly on how he had plans to divert Krishna waters, he said and asked why did KCR didn’t object to it then. In fact, the Telangana government was forced to implead after a farmer filed a case against the diversion of waters by the AP government, he observed.

“In fact, Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy had raised this issue several times with all the details but KCR did not respond,” he said.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking to reporters after the meeting of TPCC frontal organisations, alleged that KCR was using water issue as an ATM to draw political mileage raking up the sentiment. TRS Ministers are abusing late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and it seems to serve Mr. Jagan fine as well politically and he is silent despite his father getting abused for no fault of his. YSR was no way involved in the Rayalaseema irrigation project but Y.S. Jagan is involved but the TRS Ministers are targeting YSR.

“YSR followers in Telangana are returning to Congress and this is KCR’s plan to divert them to Sharmila’s proposed political party,” he claimed.

He said it is ridiculous to drag YSR and N.T. Rama Rao into the present controversy, and asked whether was it not KCR who had said there were no issues with river basins for Telugu States when he visited Nagarai MLA Roja’s house?

The new PCC chief challenged the Chief Minister to send his MPs with him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sort out of the issue.

“KCR did not visit the PM to settle the issue though he visits him for settling his personal issues,” he claimed.

He said Mr. Jagan is planning to divert 11 TMC of water daily while all the projects in Telangana cannot use more than 1 TMC per day.