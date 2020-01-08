Rayalaseema leaders want AP capital to be located in the region

Senior leaders of Rayalaseema region, cutting across political lines, have appealed to the high power committee constituted by Andhra Pradesh government to make recommendations ensuring that the State capital is located in the region.

Senior leaders including former Ministers M.V. Mysura Reddy, S. Sailajanath and R. Chenga Reddy, former DGPs Anjaneya Reddy and V. Dinesh Reddy and others lamented that the high power committee had only three members from Rayalaseema while all others were from Andhra region. They wanted the committee to take into account the sacrifices made in the past by the people of Rayalaseema for the unity of Telugu people and accordingly, recommend the location of the capital in the region as the issue had become a sentiment for the people.

They recalled how the people agreed to shift the capital from Kurnool after formation of Andhra Pradesh as linguistic State as also surrendering 80,000 acres land to facilitate construction of the Srisailam project which had been key source for water and power supply to the erstwhile united State. “The committees headed by G.N. Rao or the Boston Consulting Group will not understand the sentiments of the people. Hence, it is decided to bring the issue to the notice of the high power committee to restore capital in Rayalaseema region,” a memorandum submitted to the committee said.