Raw deal meted out to upland areas of Husnabad constituency, says former Congress MP

June 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SIDDIPET/HANAMKONDA

Congress leader and former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday charged the BRS regime with failing to complete the link canal works of the Gandipalli-Gouravelli irrigation project and meting out a raw deal to the upland areas of Husnabad constituency.

Speaking to the media in Husnabad, he said the foundation stone for the project was laid during the YS Rajasekhar Reddy-led Congress government in the past to irrigate the upland areas of Husnabad.

Despite the oft-repeated assertions of the BRS regime on expansion of irrigation facilities, the agricultural fields in the tail end areas were still deprived of water due to the delay in completion of the link canal works, he alleged.

Stating that the term of the BRS dispensation was slated to expire this yearend, he said, “The Congress is bound to come to the power in 2024 and complete the pending canal works in a time-bound manner to provide water to the farmers in tail-end areas of the upland constituency.”

Earlier, Mr Prabhakar along with a host of Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary at the latter’s ancestral village Vangara in Hanamkonda district.