Raw deal for BCs in Union Budget: Krishnaiah

The federation of 14 Backward Classes’ associations has criticised the Union Budget presented on Saturday stating that in spite Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing from a BC community, a raw deal was handed to them as a meagre ₹1,046 crore has been allocated for them out of ₹30.42 lakh crore budget.

Stating that BC communities comprise 70 crore of the country’s population, National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah ridiculed that the amount was not sufficient even to buy toffees to BC communities.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the federation here on Sunday, he said injustice was being done to BC communities in spite of the Mandal Commission recommendations made 26 years ago for implementing 27% reservation to them in education and employment.

Students from the BC communities are being denied scholarships, fee reimbursement, hostel facility, residential schools as there is insufficient allocations all through.

He sought to know how the Centre could justify the allocation of ₹1,046 crore for BC communities in 29 States when several State governments were allocating sizeable amount – Telangana - ₹5,000 crore, Andhra Pradesh - ₹18,000 crore, Tamil Nadu - ₹7,000 crore, and Karnataka - ₹6,000 crore.

No matching grant

If divided among all States, the Central allocation would end up in every State getting less than ₹35 crore. Although the Centre was supposed to given 50% matching grant to the BC welfare schemes implemented by State Governments, such contribution was being denied for the last 26 years, he alleged.

Mr. Krishnaiah said there was no mention of any allocation of National BC Development Corporation in the Union Budget even as community-based vocations are facing extinction due to mechanisation. There was also no mention of 14 lakh vacancies in Central government departments and pubic sector undertakings.

The BC communities federation plans to take up a ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest on March 17 with a demand to increase the budget allocation to ₹50,000 crore for them.

BC Associations leaders G. Krishna, N. Venkatesh, A. Ramkoti, J. Anji, V. Ramakrishna, G. Mallesh, B. Krishna T.R. Chander, Upender Goud, C. Rajender, Madhusudan, S. Venkanna and K. Nataraj attended the meeting.