Ravi Prakash granted anticipatory bail

HYDERABAD

11 February 2021 00:08 IST

Asked to surrender before magistrate within 10 days

Justice G. Sri Devi of Telangana High Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to former Chief Executive Officer of a Telugu TV news channel V. Ravi Prakash in three criminal cases registered against him two years ago.

The judge directed him to surrender before the magistrate concerned within 10 days and furnish a personal bond of ₹5 lakh and two sureties, each of equal sum. The police were instructed not to arrest the TV channel’s former CEO till he surrenders before the magistrate concerned.

Three cases

Mr. Prakash was ordered to appear before Cyber Crime police station house officer of Cyberabad commissionerate between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every alternate day till completion of the investigation in the case. It may be recalled that earlier three cases were registered against Mr. Ravi Prakash involving the issue of transfer of ownership of the news channel and related matters.

In July of 2019, the HC allowed his anticipatory bail application with the condition that he should surrender his passport in the court concerned. Mr. Prakash stated that at the time of his illegal removal from the news channel, he was not allowed to collect his important documents including the passport. He applied for passport missing certificate and assured to surrender it before the magistrate when a fresh one is issued to him. He filed an interim application stating that his daughter studying in USA met with an accident and he could not travel to see her as his passport was missing.

Male staff nurses

Justice P. Naveen Rao of Telangana High Court directed the Singareni Collieries Company Limited to consider the applications of male candidates also for the selection of junior staff nurse posts. The judge held the action of the company reserving the nurse posts only for women was not valid in the law.

The company issued notification for recruitment of persons in seven categories of posts, including those of nurses. A writ plea was filed challenging reservation of the nurse posts only to women.

Clarifying the query posed by the judge, the company’s counsel said that there was no specific rule, regultion or policy to appoint only women candidates for nurse posts.

But it had been practice of the company to recruit only women as staff nurses, the counsel told the court. The judge instructed the company to extend the date of submission of applications and receive applications from eligible male candidates.