ADVERTISEMENT

Rats in food preparation area and other hygiene violations found at Begum Bazar eateries of Hyderabad

Updated - July 27, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 01:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Food safety officials inspect an eatery at Begum Bazar in Hyderabad on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at eateries in the Begum Bazar area of Hyderabad on July 26, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Shyam Singh Chat Bhandar, inspectors discovered that the Food Business Operator (FBO) had a FSSAI registration certificate instead of the required licence, despite exceeding the sales limit. They observed live rat infestations near the food preparation area.

The FBO was found using synthetic food colours in masala water for pani puri, which were subsequently discarded. Food handlers were not wearing hairnets, gloves, or aprons. Curd and noodles were stored uncovered and unlabeled inside the refrigerator. The premises lacked mesh fittings and properly fitted doors to prevent pest entry. Dustbins were open without lids, and houseflies were present. The FBO did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers or pest control records. A notice will be issued, and further action will be taken accordingly, according to a release.

At Jodhpur Mithai Ghar, food handlers were also found without hairnets, gloves, or aprons. Sweets and savouries on display lacked preparation dates, use-by dates, and proper coverings. The FBO similarly lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. A notice will be issued, and further action will follow, stated the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US