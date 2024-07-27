Rats in food preparation area and other hygiene violations found at Begum Bazar eateries of Hyderabad

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at eateries in the Begum Bazar area of Hyderabad on July 26, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Shyam Singh Chat Bhandar, inspectors discovered that the Food Business Operator (FBO) had a FSSAI registration certificate instead of the required licence, despite exceeding the sales limit. They observed live rat infestations near the food preparation area.

The FBO was found using synthetic food colours in masala water for pani puri, which were subsequently discarded. Food handlers were not wearing hairnets, gloves, or aprons. Curd and noodles were stored uncovered and unlabeled inside the refrigerator. The premises lacked mesh fittings and properly fitted doors to prevent pest entry. Dustbins were open without lids, and houseflies were present. The FBO did not have medical fitness certificates for food handlers or pest control records. A notice will be issued, and further action will be taken accordingly, according to a release.

At Jodhpur Mithai Ghar, food handlers were also found without hairnets, gloves, or aprons. Sweets and savouries on display lacked preparation dates, use-by dates, and proper coverings. The FBO similarly lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. A notice will be issued, and further action will follow, stated the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.