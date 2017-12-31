Ration dealers set to get hike in commission

All odds are weighing in favour of the fair price shop (FPS) dealers in Telangana in the matter of commission payable to them by the Civil Supplies Department on sale of commodities as part of the public distribution system, particularly the subsidised rice, even as the State government has made them yield to pressure and end their stir.

The FPS dealers are being paid only 20 paise per kg as commission now despite the fact that the National Food Security Act (NFSA) has mandated 70 paise. The dealers, numbering about 25,000 in the State, had called for an agitation against the government’s attitude of not paying commission in tune with the Act but it fizzled out following the pressure tactics adopted by the State government.

Pressure tactics

Ahead of the festival season, starting from Dasara, the FPS dealers planned an agitation demanding increase in the commission on sale of PDS commodities with a decision not to lift the stocks.

However, the State government took the matter seriously and adopted pressure tactics to make the dealers toe its line with a warning that dealerships of those who fail to lift the stocks and supply them to beneficiaries during the festival season would be cancelled and new ones would be appointed in their place.

It is understood that the dealers, who made good earnings allegedly by diverting the stocks not drawn by beneficiaries before the introduction electronic point of sale (e-PoS) system, have yielded under pressure and lifted stocks fearing loss of dealership.

Not a burden

“In comparison to the expected savings of over ₹825 crore per annum with the introduction of e-PoS, commission payable to them even under the NFSA norms is small as it won’t be more than ₹105 crore a year with Centre and State sharing the burden equally,” sources in the Civil Supplies Department stated.

It is reliably learnt that the Centre has already paid its share of ₹45 crore towards the payment of commission to fair price shop dealers at the rate of 70 paise per kg and the amount is lying in the bank.

State’s share

The State government is required to provide ₹60 crore, including ₹15 crore meant towards the commission for supply of rice (6 kg per head) in addition to the NFSA norms of 5 kg per person and also for the rice supplied to households given ration cards by relaxing the Central norms.

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Department is gearing up to introduce 360 degree software to weed out duplicate entries of beneficiaries from the public distribution system and thus reduce burden further on the State government.