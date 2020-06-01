Ration dealers protest demanding commission

KARIMNAGAR

01 June 2020 23:21 IST

The ration dealers in various parts of Karimnagar district are again on agitation with their charter of demands, including payment of commission for distribution of rice during the lockdown period and insurance coverage of ₹ 50 lakh to each ration dealer.

Initially, they had planned closure of all the ration shops in the district on Monday. They wore black badges and distributed rice to the ration cardholders. They alleged that the government had not paid them commission for distribution of free rice to ration card holders in the district since March.

Quoting an instance of death of a ration dealer from Annapurna Colony in Godvarikhani in Peddapalli due to COVID-19 a few days ago, the ration dealers demanded that the government provide them with all safety kits, sanitisers etc. Besides, they also demanded ₹ 50 lakh insurance coverage for all ration dealers in the State.

Advertising

Advertising