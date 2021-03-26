Hyderabad

Rathnakar Kadudula is new president for Telangana Association of UK

Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK), a non-profit organisation, promoting Telangana culture in the UK., has elected Rathnakar Kadudula as its president.

TAUK founder Anil Kurmachalam in a statement here appreciated his past contributions to the community by involving in cultural promotion and helping many poor and needy across Telangana. He said Mr. Rathnakar Kadudula and along with other core committee members Pavithra Kandi, Ashok Goud Dusari and Naveen Reddy will soon appoint the full committee.

Mr. Anil Kurmachalam thanked TAUK special advisors Nandini Sidda Reddy and Katta Shekar Reddy for their support, and gratitude to MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla for encouraging TAUK efforts and timely support.

