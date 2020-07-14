RAT negatives of suspects to be validated by RT-PCR

HYDERABAD

Need for cross-checking given the scope for false negatives

Introduction of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in Telangana to detect coronavirus has left many questions in the minds of people, the most common being, what happens if someone with COVID-19 symptoms tests negative?

Earlier, only reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests were used to detect the virus. However, from July 9, the Health department officials have started resorting to RAT from which results can be extracted in a jiffy.

Those who test positive for coronavirus using RAT are declared to have COVID-19. However, a negative result using the test has to be cross-checked as there is scope for false negatives.

At a press conference held at State Health Campus, Koti, on Tuesday, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said if any one tests negative on RAT but still has COVID symptoms, swab samples are collected again for a RT-PCR test, which is more conclusive.

While the results of a RT-PCR test usually take a day or two to arrive, a RAT result shows up in just 15-30 minutes. Dr Rao said that the RAT helps in early identification of cases so that early treatment can be offered. This could help patients avoid slipping into severe or critical conditions.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, RAT is offered at 300 urban primary health centres, some Basthi Dawakhanas and State government hospitals.

In case of other districts, RAT is offered at Area Hospitals and District Hospitals. Just like in the case of RT-PCR, RAT is used to test those who are symptomatic, are close contacts of positive patients, belong to a vulnerable group (children and the elderly), have compromised immunity or have co-morbidities.

Currently, around two lakh RAT kits are available in the State and officials said they would procure three lakh more kits. Some 8,000 to 11,000 tests have been conducted per day in the past four days. The number could increase to 20,000 so that more people who suspect they have COVID can undergo the tests.

Around 25,000 tests were conducted using RAT till July 14. The total tests performed are mentioned in medical bulletin issued by the State Health department. However, tests are not categorised according to RT-PCR and RAT.

People complained that though they were informed of RAT results, it took more than a day to hold of the test report. The issue was taken to the notice of officials who said steps are being taken to address the issue.