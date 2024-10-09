GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rat faeces, cockroach infestation observed at hospital canteen in Kukatpally

Published - October 09, 2024 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner conducted an inspection at the canteen of Sri Sri Holistic Hospital in Kukatpally on October 8

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner conducted an inspection at the canteen of Sri Sri Holistic Hospital in Kukatpally on October 8 | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner conducted an inspection at the canteen of Sri Sri Holistic Hospital in Kukatpally on October 8, uncovering several hygiene violations. The inspection followed a complaint against the canteen.

During the inspection, expired food items, including masala powder, brown sugar, paprika powder, dark chocolate compound, and filter coffee, were discovered and promptly discarded. Evidence of a potential rat infestation was observed, with rat faeces found on shelves inside the store. Additionally, live cockroaches were seen in the storeroom, indicating poor pest control practices.

The facility also failed to produce valid pest control and medical fitness certificates, which are mandatory for food business operators (FBOs). The grinding area was found to be in an unsanitary condition, with loose plastering flakes visible on the kitchen ceiling. Furthermore, the canteen did not display a copy of its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, as required by law, said a release.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:18 pm IST

