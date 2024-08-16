Rat faeces, cockroach infestation flagged at Hyderabad’s Begumpet restaurants

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety reportedly uncovered numerous hygiene violations during its inspections at popular restaurants in the Begumpet area of Hyderabad, on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).

At Bowl O China, the team reportedly found several infractions, including the absence of pest control records and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers. Windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens, and the flooring was patchy with water stagnation observed near the cleaning area. Additionally, food stored in the refrigerator was uncovered and unlabelled, rat faeces were reportedly discovered on racks in the storage area, and temperature records were not maintained, a press release said.

At The Manohar, expired food items such as coloured papaya cubes and karonda mixed fruit flavouring agents, and English Mustard were found and discarded. The Food Business Operator (FBO) failed to provide medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports from the RO plant. Water stagnation was observed in the kitchen drain, and while raw and semi-prepared food items were covered, they were not properly labelled. Spoiled vegetables, including carrots, tomatoes, onions, and coriander, were found and discarded. Additionally, live cockroach infestations were observed in both the kitchen and store room, and bread prepared on-site was stored uncovered in a cold room.

At New Urvasi Bar and Restaurant, the inspection revealed that the FSSAI licence was not displayed on the premises. Synthetic food colours, suspected to have been used in non-vegetarian starters, were discarded. The kitchen had a live cockroach infestation, and food handlers were found without hair caps and gloves. Windows and doors were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and both the medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were missing. The ceiling was also found to have loose plastering flakes, the press release added.