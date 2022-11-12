Rasta roko Khammam in protest against PM’s visit to Ramagundam

The Hindu Bureau KHAMMAM
November 12, 2022 21:28 IST

Activists of the CPI and the CPI (M) staged a rasta roko in Khammam on Saturday as a mark of protest against the alleged failure of the BJP-led Central government to set up a steel factory at Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district and implement other assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The road roko was organised as part of a slew of protest programmes organised by both the Left parties in various parts of Telangana against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Saturday.

CPI district secretary Potu Prasad, the CPI(M) district secretary Nunna Nageshwara Rao and others took part in the protest demonstration held at Mayuri Centre in Khammam.

Meanwhile, cadres of the CPI and its front organisations took out a rally in Khammam on Saturday afternoon in protest against the alleged arrest of the CPI State secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao by the police near Ramagundam hours before the visit of the Prime Minister to the industrial town earlier in the day.

