Rashtrapati Nilayam open to general public

President of India’s official residence during Southern Sojourn — Rashtrapati Nilayam — was opened for public here on Tuesday. The abode will remain open till Janauary 15.
General public can take a tour of the 76 acre campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. Rashtrapati Nilayam has a herbal garden which has 116 varieties of medicinal plants.
Visitors are, however, not allowed to carry eatables or water bottles during the tour. They should also not carry briefcases, handbags, mobile phones, radio or transistors during the visit. Food and snack stalls will be established near the abode for the convenience of visitors. The public is also not allowed to cross barricades erected around restricted areas inside the campus.
Guides will be available at RP Nilayam to brief visitors about the campus. While entry should be made through Gate No.2 and exit through Gate No. 1.
