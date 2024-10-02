The Maitei house near the Manipur pavilion was teeming with visitors taking photographs. From another corner, musical strains of the brangshi (a flute used by the Rabha community) could be heard with the taal (metallic cymbals) and the khol (percussion instrument). The 164-year-old Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram, Secunderabad — the President’s winter home — presents Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024, an eight-day celebration dedicated to India’s northeastern region’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav (BKM), organised jointly by Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, the Government of India’s Ministry of Development of the Northeast Region and the Ministry of Culture, gives an extraordinary peek into the vibrant culture of the Northeast. The festival is drawing a lot of visitors who are curious about the region, the culture, the food and the people. The first edition of BKM to be centred on the Northeast States, the event weaves a tapestry of cultural performances, exhibitions, cuisines and interactive sessions, to create an immersive experience.

This also highlights the President’s vision of transforming the President’s estates into vibrant hubs of cultural amalgamation. The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav initiative was launched by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2024, to celebrate and showcase the rich tapestry of India’s diversity.

Rakesh Raj, a businessman, enthusiastically shopping from the Nagaland stall, says, “I always wondered who crafted all these beautiful wooden pieces I see on Instagram pages of the State. Here, I shopped for salad bowls, cups and tongs, all made of wood and bamboo. The finesse will surprise everyone and the affordable rates are an add-on.”

At the event, visitors can experience the craft of the Northeastern people by interacting with them, observing their dance forms, and watching them at work in special display stalls where artisans demonstrate their skills in weaving, wood carving, jewellery assembling, and bell metal utensil-making. At the eight State pavilions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, visitors can purchase handicrafts and handlooms from each State. Live demonstrations also allow visitors to see artisans create their handicrafts. Also, there is a Geographical Indicator (GI) product zone, an immersive digital selfie area, and a technology-enabled youth-engagement zone. Every State’s designated display area is spacious and airy with jumbo fans and dessert coolers.

Ranjit Baruah of Aromica Tea, who is showcasing the special tea collection from his brand, says, “We couldn’t have asked for a better arrangement. The response from the visitors is overwhelming. At every stall, there are inquiries about our crafts, silks and food.”

The food stalls also showcase the traditional cuisine, with Assamese, Naga, Sikkimese, Khasi and Mizo food.

Dimitry R who has a stall in the Nagaland pavilion is happy about the interactions with college students. He says, “The questions they ask about our craft show they are all interested in knowing about the region. Many of them say they want to travel, but they haven’t been able to do so for various reasons. Surprisingly no one asked me about safety concerns about the regions. Many years back, the only question we faced was ‘how safe is the Northeast to travel.”

Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad, is open to all till October 6, from 10am to 8pm.