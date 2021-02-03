Hyderabad

Rare surgery performed on elderly patient

In what can be termed as a rare surgery, a team of cardiologists at CARE Hospital, Hitech City, performed Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS) on a 68-year-old patient.

Similar to stent

A BVS is a non-metallic mesh tube that is used to treat a narrowed artery. It is similar to a stent, but one that slowly dissolves once the blocked artery can function naturally again and stays open on its own.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with severe chest discomfort. An angiogram revealed 99% stenosis in one major artery of the heart.

Dr Bharat Vijay Purohit along with consultant cardiologist Sujit Tripathy decided that the patient had to be implanted with a BVS.

Post surgery, the patient is recovering well, informed a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 11:16:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/rare-surgery-performed-on-elderly-patient/article33743411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY