Rare surgery performed on elderly patient

68-year-old had 99% stenosis in one major artery of the heart

In what can be termed as a rare surgery, a team of cardiologists at CARE Hospital, Hitech City, performed Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS) on a 68-year-old patient.

Similar to stent

A BVS is a non-metallic mesh tube that is used to treat a narrowed artery. It is similar to a stent, but one that slowly dissolves once the blocked artery can function naturally again and stays open on its own.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with severe chest discomfort. An angiogram revealed 99% stenosis in one major artery of the heart.

Dr Bharat Vijay Purohit along with consultant cardiologist Sujit Tripathy decided that the patient had to be implanted with a BVS.

Post surgery, the patient is recovering well, informed a press release.