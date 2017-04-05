Rare stamps, coins to be on display

The three-day exhibition of the Hyderabad Philatelic & Hobbies Society will bring into open some of the rare stamps and coins in the collection of its members in Hyderabad. The exhibition will be inaugurated at FTAPCCI on April 7 at 10.30 a.m. and will go on till April 9.

“The valedictory function has been planned for April 8 as we want school students to come and learn from seniors. We are also having a two-hour workshop where knowledge about how to collect stamps, coins and how to organise the collection will be shared,” informed S.P. Agarwaal of Hyderabad Philatelic & Hobbies Society. On display will be the first stamp to be issued in 1840 in UK, the fabled penny black, from the collection of C.S. Gupta, and the Hyderabad stamps dating from the Nizam era belonging to B.K. Nagpal. “We wanted to include a collection of sea shells as well but we are unable to do that this year,” said Mr. Agarwaal, the 66-year-old philatelist who has been collecting stamps from the age of 12.