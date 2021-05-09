Rare sculptures of Rani Rudrama Devi unearthed

Temple was built during the reign of the Kakatiya queen

Two rare sculptural portraits of Kakatiya queen Rudrama Devi were unearthed and identified by an archaeologist in the premises of the Sangameswara Swamy Temple at Teerthala village in Telangana’s Khammam district recently.

D. Kanna Babu, former Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Chennai, told The Hindu the celebrated temple is panchakuta — a five-unit marvellous shrine monument consisting of wonderful architectural features and requisite components for the comfortable worship of divinities.

The shrine stands on a well built jagati platform now being covered under flooring and the most baffling aspect of the shrine is its complex enriched with two most marvellous sculptural representations.

“Although both the sculptured slabs are abraded due to ravages of nature over the passage of time, the portraits have safely retained queen Rudrama Devi`s (A.D 1262 – 89) imperial personality and her characteristic gesticulation as an ardent devotee of Lord Siva — otherwise it could be a great loss to the history of Kakatiyas,” he said.

Mr. Babu said one panel is in an oval frame and depicts the majestic personality. “She is seated on her forefeet while her hands are in Anjali mudra [a gesture of worship]. The face is oval, eyes are closed in deep meditation, and dress and ornaments of the queen are quite stunning,” he noticed.