Rare sculpture of Kalyani Chalukya prince discovered in Warangal Rural

Kalleda is widely known for 2 historical temples dedicated to Vishnu and Shiva

A distinctive sculpture of a Kalyani Chalukya prince was recently discovered at a Lord Shiva’s temple at Kalleda village in Telangana’s Warangal (Rural) district.

Kalledavillage is widely known for two historical temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Shiva, which were founded during the Kalyani Chalukya period (late 11th century A.D) with typical architectural features .

While conducting a detailed exploration of the Shiva shrine in the village, D.Kanna Babu, former Superintending Archaeologist, Temple Survey Project (Southern Region) Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai, had stumbled upon a sculpture of a royal personality at the entrance.

Royal figure

Narrating the significance of this sculpture to The Hindu, Mr.Babu said that the most surprising aspect of the shrine is that it possesses a very rare remarkable and so far not discovered sculptural representation of a royal figure at its entrance.

“The figure stands ceremoniously and his posture heightens his princely stature. His right hand carries a spear while left hand holds a pouch,” he said.

The most distinguishing feature of the discovered sculpture was the jewelled royal turban on the head.

“This probably reflects a peculiar practice of Kalyani Chalukya rulers. The prince wears rich stringed necklaces around his neck,decorative amulets,wristlets, ear-rings, as well as a belly band,” he said.

Lower garment

According to Mr. Babu, the prince in the sculpture wears a smart lower garment.

“The legs are not visible, as they are covered by soil. It is made out of granite stone. Though very badly damaged due to ravages of time the sculpture has not lost its original charm,” he said.

The archaeologist further interpreted that the princely figure in this sculpture might be the Kumara Tailapa, the younger brother of Bhulokamalla and son of sovereign Kalyani Chalukya king Vikramaditya-IV. Vikramaditya appointed him as chief of Kandurunadu.

“As representative of the king, he used to visit many places even in the provinces of other chiefs who were subordinates under the control of his father. Consequently, he might have visited the ancient Kalleda village and adorned the Shiva and Kesava temples which were built during the rule of Vikramaditya by one of his local chiefs,” Mr. Babu noted, adding that honouring the rajakumara (prince), an unknown provincial chief carved the sculpture and placed it on the temple premises.

Unforgettable link

After the demise of Vikramaditya-IV, his royal heir Kumara Tailapa was defeated by Kakati Prola-II around 1137 A.D. and driven out of his Kandurunadu appendage. However, Kumara Tailapa’s association as a regal member of Kalyani Chalukya dynasty with the Telangana provinces is unforgettable, the archaeologist said.

“This discovery will surely strengthen the cultural life of Telangana during the medieval times,” Mr.Babu added.