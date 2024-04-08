GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rare lung cancer surgery performed at city hospital in Hyderabad

Minimally-invasive lung cancer surgery not only minimises physical trauma but also expedites the recovery process, enabling patients to swiftly return to their daily routines

April 08, 2024 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Khammam was successfully operated for lung cancer at Medicover Cancer Institute in Hyderabad recently.

When he came to the hospital with complaints of persistent cough and breathlessness, some tests performed on him at the hospital confirmed a tumour in his lungs.

Traditionally, treating such tumours necessitated extensive surgery involving removal of a lung lobe through thoracic incisions, leading to prolonged hospital stay and significant post-operative weakness.

”Thoracic surgeries for these tumours often resulted in extended hospital stays and increased the chances of weakness after that. However, with minimal access surgery, we can achieve remarkable results with just two stitches and a mere two days of hospitalisation”, said Pavan Kumar Jonmada, an oncologist from the hospital.

However, minimally-invasive lung cancer surgery not only minimises physical trauma but also expedites the recovery process, enabling patients to swiftly return to their daily routines, he said.

“Minimal access surgery is a significant leap forward in lung cancer treatment. By leveraging advanced technology, we offer patients a faster and less invasive route to recovery. With just two stitches and a brief hospital stay of two days, we achieve exceptional outcomes while prioritising patient comfort and care,” he added.

