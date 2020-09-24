Rare liver transplant surgery on toddler

A two-and-half-year-old boy with genetic liver disorder got a new lease of life with doctors of Pratima Hospitals doing a rare 18-hour operation on him and that too free of cost.

Liver ducts affected

Tejanshu, son of Lakshman and Rajitha from Jannaram mandal, Cherlapalli, was brought to the hospital with a rare disease called Congenital Biliary Atresia (CBA). In this disorder, liver ducts do not develop, and that leads to jaundice and liver failure.

The team of doctors at Pratima Hospitals, Kacheguda, led by senior surgical gastroenterologist Ch. Madhusudan, and gastroenterologist and hepatologist B. Ramesh Kumar, successfully performed the live donor liver transplantation surgery.

Donor father

A portion of the liver was taken from the child’s father and transplanted on him, doctors said.

In a statement here, the doctors said that doing a liver transplant in children is very difficult and needs high skills and expertise because children’s blood vessels are very tiny and lead to liver failure or surgery failure.

The most important thing is the need to perform the surgery with minimal blood loss in children, and so we did it meticulously under a magnifying loop and we did it successfully, said Dr. Madhusudan assuring that in future too, they would do free surgical procedures for the needy.

The little boy is active but needs regular follow-ups and immuno suppression drugs, the press release said.