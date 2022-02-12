Rare case of twin delivery at city hospital

Only one of the ‘monoamniotic’ twins survives

Ankura Hospital, a super specialty hospital chain dedicated to women and children, announced a successful operation of a rare case of a twin pregnancy of ‘monoamniotic twins’ — babies sharing the same placenta and amniotic sac in the uterus — at its Banjara Hills facility on Friday.

The 30-year-old mother was diagnosed with the rare form of pregnancy in her 18th week of pregnancy where the survival of the foetus occurs inonly50% of the cases. “In this case, one of the babies had incomplete formation of skull and brain called anencephaly, which made the case more challenging,” said medical director Durga Prasad at a press conference.

“The mother was healthy so we opted for expectant management of carefully monitoring the pregnancy using non-stress testing, measurement of amniotic fluid index, scans, and umbilical artery doppler studies. At 33 weeks gestation, an emergency C-section was done due to preterm onset of labour and the twins were delivered successfully. While one baby, a girl, survived and overcame the complications associated with prematurity, the other twin baby with anencephaly could not survive,” informed senior consultant gynecologist and obstetrician Sarada Vani.

Prematurity is a major complication in ‘monoamniotic twins’ as delivery prior to 34 weeks is common in such cases. Careful examination and appropriate investigations are needed for the so-called ‘normal twin’ too, as risk of anomalies is higher,” said consultant lead neonatologist Chanchal Kumar. “Discordance of defects is rare in such pregnancies, and expectant management can help in the survival of healthy fetus without any complications, as in this case,” added Ms.Vani.