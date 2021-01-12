Rare Bonsai stolen from retired IPS officer's house in Hyderabad, second incident in the last three years

The police who are always at the receiving end for their high-handedness bore the brunt of thieves who made away with a rare Bonsai plant from a retired IPS officer’s house in Jubilee Hills.
The 15-year-old Bonsai miniature tree, which belongs to former Director General of Police V. Appa Rao was stolen on Sunday and the next day his wife V. Sridevi lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code and launched a probe.
Ms. Sridevi told police that she has a huge collection of ‘valuable’ Bonsai trees in her house garden on Road No.18 of Jubilee Hills and the stolen one Saru (Casuarina)chettee) was kept in front of their south-east gate.
“While watering the plants, their gardener Devender noticed that the miniature tree was missing and alerted Ms. Sridevi. He had seen Saru, the Bonsai, on Saturday,” the investigators said quoting the complaint copy.
About three years back, another rare Jade Bonsai tree was stolen from Mr. Rao’s house and two surveillance cameras in the house were not functioning for the last several months, police said.
