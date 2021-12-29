Rapido to provide bike taxis at all metro stations

Winner of the ‘Metro Suvarna’ offer being awarded the first prize at a function held on Wednesday.

29 December 2021 20:52 IST

Average daily ridership is around 2.40 lakh and increasing, says L&T Metro Rail MD

Hyderabad Metro Rail has partnered with Rapido bike taxi service to make the daily commute easier and improve last mile connectivity. Rapido will provide bike taxis at all metro stations and metro riders can make use of this convenience, said HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Wednesday.

The MD also stated that the average daily ridership is around 2.40 lakh and is increasing day by day. L&T Metro Rail MD & Chief Executive Officer K.V.B. Reddy said the metro rail ridership had reached 75% of the pre-COVID levels due to good uptick in passenger movements in recent times.

The officers were speaking after handing over prizes to the five winners of the ‘Metro Suvarna’ offer for the month of November at a function at Ameerpet metro station. First prize of flat TV was won by V Shivanarayana, second prize – Y. Sulochana - AC, third prize – T. Chakradhar – mobile phone, fourth prize – Vijayalaxmi – washing machine and fifth prize - Narayana – oven.

The monthly lucky draw offer was launched in October and passengers should travel 20 times or more using a Metro smart card in each calendar month to be eligible for the offer. Passengers must have a registered smart card mapped to mobile number in TSavaari App or at the station ticketing counter to avail of the offer. Five lucky winners will be selected randomly from the eligibility list and will be contacted via their registered mobile number mapped to the metro smart card.

Winners of a given month will be felicitated in the subsequent month. L&TMRH COO Sudhir Chiplunkar, Co-founder, Rapido Aravind Sanka and others attended the meeting.