Rapid traffic growth jams the brakes on flyover flow

Hyderabad

10 March 2020 00:34 IST

The volume of traffic is now huge, and we should have gone for 4-lane or 6-lane flyovers, says transportation engineer

A higher than predicted growth of traffic has led to a slowdown of vehicular flow on many flyovers of the city. “Traffic growth was factored in at 7.5%, but the growth has been much higher. Every day, between 50 and 100 vehicles are being added. Two-wheeler owners are upgrading to cars and luxury vehicles. That has changed the traffic dynamic,” says P. Sravana, a transportation engineer at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

To put things in perspective, vehicular growth in Hyderabad was calculated at 16% between 2001 and 2011.

Among the first flyovers to be built in Hyderabad was the one at Begumpet whose foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister T. Anjaiah in November 1980. It was commissioned within three years, during the time of Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Hyderabad in November 1983. The big push for flyovers began in 1998-99 when a series of flyovers were constructed between Ameerpet Jn and Secunderabad. The CTO Junction flyover was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in May 1999.

Advertising

Advertising

The Begumpet flyover is a test case of how rising population and vehicular growth has impacted the city.

Planning failure

The flyover has been extended, widened; and a footpath and a staircase have been added to take care of the traffic load. An extension of the footpath takes commuters to the Metro station.

“For big infrastructure projects like flyovers or bridges, planning is done for 30 or 40 years. We have clearly failed in that. It is like building a 2BHK house and adding balconies and toilets later,” says Anant Maringanti of Hyderabad Urban Labs.

“Flyovers are temporary solutions. It is like the doctor telling an obese patient to loosen his belt. It doesn’t solve the problem. We need to explore other mobility solutions instead of adding to the carriageway,” says Mr. Maringanti. The addition of Metro linking some of the business and office areas of the city has added to the choice of commuters but the impact on traffic is hardly visible.

“The purpose of flyovers is to speed up traffic flow by creating difference in space. Well designed flyovers can reduce the number of accidents and the cost of vehicle ownership by speeding up traffic flow. The volume of traffic is now huge, and we should have gone for 4-lane or 6-lane flyovers,” says Ms. Sravana.

One of the longest flyovers in the city is the 11.6-km P.V. Narasimha Rao Expressway built in 2009 at a cost of ₹500 crore. The access-controlled expressway with entry and exit points at S.D. Eye Hospital Mehdipatnam and Aramghar has been tweaked over the past 10 years with the addition of four ramps to ease the flow of traffic under it. Clearly, it has not worked and two more ramps are now under construction near Pillar nos. 156 and 166 to improve access to people in the surrounding areas. To compound the problem, buses and large vehicles are no longer allowed to ply on the flyover. The result: buses to and from Bengaluru use the main road adding to the traffic pressure.

One of the longer flyovers is being built to link Shaikpet area with Raidurgam to bypass the crowded Dargah Junction. The key bottleneck near the Rainbow Apartments has already been solved with land acquisition. “This will considerably ease the flow of traffic. We get vehicular movement from six directions. Once it becomes functional, traffic will be manageable,” says a constable managing traffic near Dargah.

Nowhere is the knee-jerk reaction of city planners more evident than on the Biodiversity Flyover which witnessed a horrific accident that killed a woman. With 108 rumble strips of various heights and different sequences, the flyover is like a bronc-rider track that sends ripples up the spine of two-wheeler riders. Even passengers inside cars are not spared from feeling the modified design. The tightly-packed rumble strips and speed breakers make all commuters touch their spine and feel its shape.