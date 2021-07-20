Rapid Exit Taxiways operational at airport

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has commissioned four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs) to enhance runway capacity from the current 36 to 45 plus aircraft movements per hour. Along with this, GHIAL has also successfully commissioned its primary runway after major rehabilitation works on Monday.

New Rapid Exit Taxiways will improve operational efficiency and are designed to allow aircraft to taxi off the runaway at relatively shorter distance reducing runway occupancy time, hence increasing runway capacity besides enhancing safety of aircrafts being operated, an official spokesperson said.

One more green landmark has been in converting 98% of its airside lighting (signage, taxiway centerline lights, runway lights) with energy-efficient LED lighting, to save energy and reduce carbon emissions. Newly installed LED lights will enable safe flights and ensure visibility across the airfields even in adverse weather conditions.

Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) upgradation was accomplished as part of the runway rehabilitation works. Earlier, halogen lightings were replaced with LEDs at the terminal building and offices, said the press release.