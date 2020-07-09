Rapid antigen tests begin

The Health department started conducting rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 on a pilot basis on Wednesday. It would be started on a large scale from Thursday. However, it remained unclear whether the tests are being used to confirm coronavirus positive cases or to know the prevalence of the virus. Like RT-PCR tests, swab samples will be collected for the rapid antigen tests too.

Sources said around 10% of patients who visit Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) will be tested. “A large number of people will be tested as part of it in the coming days. Results can be known in less than an hour. But those who test negative cannot be concluded as negative for coronavirus. Their health condition has to be observed,” sources in the Health department said.

Lab technicians

In a few districts, a majority of the lab technicians are involved in collecting swab samples for RT-PCR tests. “Currently, all of them are involved in the RT-PCR test process. It might take some time to involve them for the antigen tests,” sources said.

This is the second step taken by the State government to know the prevalence of COVID-19 after ramping up tests. Most cases are being detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Rangareddy and Medchal limits.

People, doctors working at government hospitals and social workers have been saying that the actual number of cases are much more than those being detected. They also said that more cases would come to light if people suspected of COVID or those who die are tested too.