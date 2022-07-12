15-day judicial custody for rape-accused inspector

Marredpally SHO was produced before a magistrate late on Monday following his surrender the previous night

Vanasthalipuram police produced rape-accused and suspended Marredpally station house officer, K. Nageshwar Rao, before a magistrate late on Monday, who remanded him in 15 days’ judicial custody.

The police was seen shifting the accused officer in a police SUV from its Special Operations Team office at L.B. Nagar at around 9.15 p.m., to produce him before a magistrate at his residence at Hayathnagar.

Mr. Nageshwar seated in the middle row was seen covering his face with a handkerchief when mediapersons approached, as the vehicle waited outside in the rain.

The officer, booked for rape, kidnap, attempt to murder and violation of licence rules of his duty weapon, based on a woman’s complaint in Vanasthalipuram, was placed under suspension by Hyderabad city Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Saturday.

His arrest by Vanasthalipuram police was only late on Sunday as Mr. Rao went into hiding, and reportedly surrendered before a senior officer of the SOT.

For 24 hours till he was produced before the Magistrate, the accused officer was lodged at the SOT office, his medical tests were conducted and the interrogation was carried out by Vanasthalipuram ACP K. Purushotham Reddy.

When reports last came in at around 10.30 p.m., the police was making arrangements for transfer of the accused officer to judicial custody at Cherlapally prison, after conclusion of the scheduled appointment with the Magistrate.