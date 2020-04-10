Hyderabad

Range of e-services for residents in some wards of Nalgonda

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy launches the facility

Banking on technology to enhance public convenience as the mantra, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy on Friday introduced a range of e-services for residents of Nalgonda.

From the convenience of home, during the ongoing crisis, residents of Nalgonda municipality can now visit a website, place an order for groceries and be assured of free delivery within an hour.

The latest development should further discourage people to come on to the roads for essential services, officials say.

The website - https://www.covid19.egovindia.in/nalgonda - opens to Nalgonda municipality as a COVID-19 Help Centre, and has two branches of services under – ‘I need help’ and ‘I want to help’.

From counselling and medical assistance to placing orders for medicine, vegetables, fruits and groceries, the ‘I need help’ service also directs users to write details if they want shelter or food.

On the other hand, ‘I want to help’ service accepts information from volunteers who wish to donate food, money or offer help as volunteers.

In Suryapet too

Mr. Jagadish Reddy launching the e-services, which is also available through ‘Mee Kosam mobile application’, said it has become the go-to application for residents of Suryapet, where it was launched early this week.

“Some non-TRS leaders in Suryapet have used the app and gave a very positive feedback. The goal is to reduce footfall on roads and at markets, break the chain, and defeat COVID-19,” he said.

The services are currently available for residents of ward 26, 33, 44 and 45 in Nalgonda municipality.

District Collector Prashant J Patil, Addl. Collector Rahul Sharma, local legislator K. Bhupal Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy and others participated in the programme.

