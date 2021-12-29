HyderabadHyderabad 29 December 2021 19:52 IST
Ranganath takes charge as city traffic chief
Senior IPS officer, A.V. Ranganath took charge as new Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, on Wednesday.
“My priority is to identify the accident-prone areas to ensure the safety of the public,” Mr. Ranganath said after taking charge. Prior to this posting, Mr. Ranganath worked as Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda.
Vijay Kumar, an IPS officer of the 1997 batch, who was posted as in-charge Additional CP (Traffic) a few weeks ago, was asked to report back to the DGP office.
