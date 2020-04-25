Ramzan begins on a muted note

With the COVID-19 lockdown in force, the first day of Ramzan on Saturday was largely a low-key affair. Many said that they had never witnessed the holy month in the city being so muted.

A large number of people had bought groceries on Friday. However, those who did not, went to kirana stores, meat shops and fruit stalls in close proximity to their homes. While fruit sellers do good business in the month of Ramzan, and on Ramzan eve, they were scant as compared to previous years.

Business dull

“I went to buy fruits near Sultanshahi. There were not as many pushcarts there. Overall, I would say that there was not much buying activity in this part of the city,” said Waseem Khan, an entrepreneur and resident of Noor Khan Bazaar. Pushcarts were seen in pockets such as Afzalgunj, Koti, and few parts of Banjara Hills.

Others said that the trend of buying essential supplies, especially during Ramzan, and prayers in mosques have seen a massive change in a world which is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coronavirus has changed a lot of things. It has changed how we will be observing the holy month as well. For instance, it was a trend to buy supplies towards the evening and the markets remained open till late at night. But with the lockdown, everybody is buying food and groceries during the day, sometimes very early,” said Syed Ahmed Saleem, a techie and resident of Banjara Hills.

Mr Saleem pointed out that every year, he and his wife used to send iftar to the neighbourhood mosque. This was so that private employees and commuters who could not reach home on time were able to break their fast. “Since mosques are closed for congregational prayers and even Taraweeh, we are unable to send meals. We are now thinking of helping the poor with dry ration kits,” he added.

In stark contrast to earlier Ramzans, there was no night life. Restaurants were closed and Irani chai joints downed their shutters. “All the roads were deserted. This is the first time that I have seen Ramzan being observed in such a subdued way. We will pray for all of humanity in this month,” says Parveen Safi, an educator.