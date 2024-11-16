Ramoji Group launches ‘Sabala Millets’ on founder Ramoji Rao’s 88th birth anniversary

On the occasion of Ramoji Rao’s 88th birth anniversary on Saturday (November 16), the Ramoji Group launched Sabala Millets, a venture aimed at promoting millet-based products tailored for health-conscious consumers. The brand launched 45 products in its first phase, ranging from regional millet-based khichdi to cookies, health bars, munchies and noodles.

Speaking at the launch, director of Sabala Millets Sahari Cherukuri highlighted the brand’s mission to integrate traditional Indian grains with modern recipes through innovative approaches. “Sabala aims to bridge the gap between traditional Indian grains and modern recipes. By supporting local millet farmers and eco-friendly agricultural practices, Sabala will champion a positive shift in food consumption patterns, encouraging balanced nutrition,” she said.

The event also featured a panel discussion with experts, including Rakesh Kalapala, senior consultant gastroenterologist at AIG Hospital; Lata Sashi, consultant nutritionist at Fernandez Hospital; B. Dayakar Rao, principal scientist at Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR); and C. Tara Satyavathi, director of IIMR.

During the discussion, the panellists highlighted the significance of reintroducing millets into Indian diet. They traced the decline in millet consumption to the Green Revolution of the 1960s, which popularised rice and wheat at the expense of traditional grains.

The panel addressed the misconception that consuming millets causes bloating, underscoring that this is merely a myth. “Taste has historically been a concern with millet consumption, but with the emergence of innovative brands, this perception is rapidly changing,” they noted.