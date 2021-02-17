Ramoji Film City all set to reopen today

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021 22:48 IST

Ramoji Film City is set to resume its tourism operations and will be open to visitors from February 18 (Thursday), offering fun-filled cinematic, entertainment and leisure offerings like live stunt shows, gardens, games and rides, studio tour; make believe sets, locations etc., with wide ranging stay options to suit all budgets, be it luxury, comfort, economy or super economy.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place across entertainment zones. Physical distancing markers, disinfection and sanitation of high-contact surfaces and personnel trained with safety procedures will guide visitors. For details, one can visit ramojifilmcity.com or call 1800-120-299.

