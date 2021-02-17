Hyderabad

Ramoji Film City all set to reopen today

Ramoji Film City is set to resume its tourism operations and will be open to visitors from February 18 (Thursday), offering fun-filled cinematic, entertainment and leisure offerings like live stunt shows, gardens, games and rides, studio tour; make believe sets, locations etc., with wide ranging stay options to suit all budgets, be it luxury, comfort, economy or super economy.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place across entertainment zones. Physical distancing markers, disinfection and sanitation of high-contact surfaces and personnel trained with safety procedures will guide visitors. For details, one can visit ramojifilmcity.com or call 1800-120-299.

