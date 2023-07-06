Ramky to launch ‘RamkyVerse’, Hyderabad’s first virtual reality real estate marketplace

July 06, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Real estate firm Ramky Estates becomes the first residential developer in the city to venture into the realm of virtual reality with ‘RamkyVerse’, a virtual reality marketplace which will allow customers to virtually experience the group’s ongoing projects.

The highly anticipated marketplace is scheduled to be unveiled by the company on July 14.

We are excited to be the first developers foraying into the virtual reality realm through RamkyVerse, a groundbreaking integration that immerses buyers in a new dimension of real estate exploration. Through the seamless blend of technology and innovation, our team is set to revolutionise property showcasing, offering a hyper-realistic experience beyond imagination,” says Sarath Babu, VP Marketing & Sales, Ramky Estates.