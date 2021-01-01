Ramky to handle garbage transport

HYDERABAD

01 January 2021 00:16 IST

Workers and drivers involved in garbage transport upset

Unrest is brewing in GHMC over the decision to hand over major part of the garbage transport operations to Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), the concessionaire partner for Solid Waste Management (SWM) under the Private-Public-Partnership mode.

Workers involved in the garbage transport, along with drivers of the vehicles engaged in the operations, are up in arms against the move, while the contractors of hired vehicles too have something to complain about.

According to information obtained from confidential sources, the duration for the hired vehicles has ended on December 31, after which there are no fresh attempts by the GHMC’s Transport Wing to renew the hire agreements.

Instead, the contractors are being asked to sign a fresh agreement with the concessionaire agency, till the latter procures its own vehicles.

“A meeting was convened on Thursday during which we were asked to enter into an agreement with REEL for garbage transport from transfer stations up to Jawahar Nagar dump yard. Some of us agreed, while some have opposed the proposal due to apprehensions about payment,” a contractor shared.

The contractors have asked for a minimum of one year’s security for the contract, while REEL agreed for six months. The contractors’ demand that the concessionaire agency bear the diesel expenditure was rejected.

Payments are pending for hired vehicles for the past three months, and contractors could not oppose the move vocally as they feared that the payments would be withheld, he said.

“We sought two days’ time to discuss among ourselves and get back to them,” he said.

On the other hand, workers are opposing the move tooth and nail, for fear of job loss.

“We stalled the Ramky vehicles at the Lower Tank Bund transfer station a few days ago. Those vehicles will come over our dead bodies. This move by GHMC will cost jobs for over 2,500 GHMC’s own workers employed as drivers and labourers,” says Udhari Gopal, president of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union.

He says city’s garbage transportation cost GHMC mere ₹160 crore when the corporation’s own workers were involved in it, which has grown to ₹600 crore now, after Ramky’s entry and deployment of hired vehicles.

“With this fresh move, the financial burden is only going to increase. We will announce our plan of action against this decision very soon,” Mr. Gopal said. Enquiries with the Additional Commissioner (Transport) Viswajit Kampati have not yielded any response.

The agreement signed 12 years ago with REEL for solid waste management included the whole cycle of door to door collection, segregation and transportation, besides treatment of the waste. Vociferous protests by the workers, however, limited the concessionaire to mere waste processing at Jawahar Nagar.